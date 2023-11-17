Noble Financial Begins Coverage on YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS)

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.

YS Biopharma Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ YS opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of -0.07. YS Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $12.93.

Get YS Biopharma alerts:

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that YS Biopharma will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YS. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YS Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YS Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of YS Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of YS Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of YS Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. 43.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YS Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YS Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.