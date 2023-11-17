Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) Given “Neutral” Rating at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners restated their neutral rating on shares of Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOGN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nogin from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Nogin in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nogin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOGN

Nogin Trading Down 34.2 %

Shares of NOGN stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Nogin has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Nogin will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOGN. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in Nogin by 12.5% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 309,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,241 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nogin in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nogin in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nogin during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nogin during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Nogin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nogin, Inc provides an e-commerce and technology platform in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. The company's platform tools provide services in the areas of website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nogin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nogin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.