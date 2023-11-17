Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NPI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.96.

NPI opened at C$22.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.51. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$19.36 and a 1-year high of C$40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.36%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

