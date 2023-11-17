Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 752,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $342,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.2 %

NOC stock opened at $463.88 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $549.87. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $456.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.33.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $500.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.