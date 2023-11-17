Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Nucor by 57.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $154.94 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

