Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 177.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 403,477 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 116.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,546.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,979 shares of company stock valued at $20,114,508. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $40.41.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $494.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

