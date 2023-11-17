Nwam LLC Acquires 2,019 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $56.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

