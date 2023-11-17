Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 37,240 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,002,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 357,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,169,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,927,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSE:GME opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $185,233.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,955.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $84,107.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $185,233.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,955.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,872 shares of company stock valued at $260,835 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

