Nwam LLC Grows Stock Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 441.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,325 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,698,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,667,000 after buying an additional 156,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,306,000 after purchasing an additional 348,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 260,858 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 63,630 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.3% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 1,019,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 179,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $9.34.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%.

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.