Nwam LLC Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $327.31 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

