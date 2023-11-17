Nwam LLC Makes New $911,000 Investment in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SILJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $110,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $8.74 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $595.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

