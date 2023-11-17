Nwam LLC Sells 47,246 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,246 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period.

BATS:JMST opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

