Nwam LLC Sells 4,990 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

