Nwam LLC Takes Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,128,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $530,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLOK opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

