Nwam LLC Takes Position in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 61,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000.

Get Quadratic Deflation ETF alerts:

Quadratic Deflation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BNDD opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Quadratic Deflation ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

(Free Report)

The Quadratic Deflation ETF (BNDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US Treasuries and options strategies tied to the shape of the US interest rate swap curve. BNDD was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Deflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Deflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.