NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,331,336 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $272,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $200.80 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $150.90 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

