Odeon Capital Group Lowers Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to Hold

Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $17.10 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RF. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group cut Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Regions Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $16.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after buying an additional 1,636,928,853 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after buying an additional 33,655,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 162.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,559,000 after buying an additional 3,651,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

