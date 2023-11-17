Old National Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Old National Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Old National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ONB opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 12.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

