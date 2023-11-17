Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. 34,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 288,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

OLMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 943,714 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,686.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,505,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,818,370.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,688,954 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,307.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 943,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,409 shares of company stock worth $1,312,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 254,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,054,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $61,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

