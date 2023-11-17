Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $44.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.62 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 11.72%.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $25.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -184.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.41.

Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,676,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 23.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

