ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 12.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,959,000 after purchasing an additional 65,282 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 33.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in ONEOK by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 700,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,209,000 after acquiring an additional 60,096 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.9 %

OKE opened at $65.53 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.