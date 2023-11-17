OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $25.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $403.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.52. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 2,378 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,567.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,777,261.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

