Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$120.00 at CIBC

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Onex from C$103.00 to C$102.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Onex from C$81.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

TSE:ONEX opened at C$87.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$80.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.36. The company has a market cap of C$6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. Onex has a one year low of C$58.71 and a one year high of C$88.61.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

