Oppenheimer Lowers Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $70.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.70.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.49) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.