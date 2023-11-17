Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of -208.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn ($0.95) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -151.6%.

ORC opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $371.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Cauley acquired 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $235,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,848.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Cauley purchased 15,000 shares of Orchid Island Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,309 shares in the company, valued at $831,086.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 497.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

