Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $122.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $115.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $95.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average of $90.17.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $336,797.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,343. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 26.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $311,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

