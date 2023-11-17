Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Up 8.9%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.86. 2,775,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 4,085,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 272.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

