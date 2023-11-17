Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

PKG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Shares of PKG opened at $155.53 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $159.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

