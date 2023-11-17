Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.40.

PGRE opened at $4.65 on Monday. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Paramount Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Paramount Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Paramount Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Paramount Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

