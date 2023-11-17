Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLC. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$24.13.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.53%.
In related news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.03 per share, with a total value of C$48,090.00. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.
