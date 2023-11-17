Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Cormark

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$23.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$24.13.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$16.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. The company has a market cap of C$550.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.98. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$15.85 and a 52 week high of C$29.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.53%.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.03 per share, with a total value of C$48,090.00. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

