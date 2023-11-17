Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parsons from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.96. Parsons has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Parsons by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

