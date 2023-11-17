Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Increased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $116.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.75. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.63.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

