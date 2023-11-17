PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.15

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.15 and last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 3032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.03.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 20,310 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,071,758.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,688,837.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 20,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,071,758.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,688,837.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $281,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,899. 56.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter valued at $7,954,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 76.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 349,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 151,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 151.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 56,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 43,306 shares in the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

