Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.94. Approximately 19,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 324,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $614,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.