Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.94. Approximately 19,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 324,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Peakstone Realty Trust
Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance
Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $614,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.
About Peakstone Realty Trust
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
