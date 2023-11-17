Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $71.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 935.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 97.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

