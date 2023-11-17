Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives $39.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of PERI opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.34. Perion Network has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $42.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 227.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 27.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

