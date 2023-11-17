Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $29.21 on Friday. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,428 shares in the company, valued at $245,929.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perrigo news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra bought 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,929.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 11,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. CWM LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 73.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 132.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 434.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

