Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

NYSE TLK opened at $22.93 on Monday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter worth $2,551,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 35,861 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 39.2% in the third quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 71.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 387,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 161,624 shares during the last quarter.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

