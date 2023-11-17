Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Buys C$100,207.50 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame bought 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.93 per share, with a total value of C$100,207.50.
Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance
Shares of PEY opened at C$13.14 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$10.38 and a twelve month high of C$15.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92.
Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.01%.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
