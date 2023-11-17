Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Buys C$100,207.50 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame bought 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.93 per share, with a total value of C$100,207.50.

Shares of PEY opened at C$13.14 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$10.38 and a twelve month high of C$15.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.01%.

PEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.78.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

