PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

PHINIA has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE PHIN opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. PHINIA has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $896.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Samuel R. Chapin purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $486,460.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,773,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in PHINIA in the third quarter worth $1,448,000.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

PHINIA Inc develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The company also sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers with new and remanufactured products. Its product portfolio includes a range of solutions covering the fuel injection, electronics and engine management, starters and alternators, maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics categories.

