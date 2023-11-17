PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Director Alan Rappaport Acquires 4,000 Shares

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) Director Alan Rappaport acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 36,045 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 729,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

