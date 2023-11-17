PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Director Alan Rappaport Acquires 4,000 Shares

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) Director Alan Rappaport acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
