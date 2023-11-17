Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PXD. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $256.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $258.55.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $232.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $258.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

