Piper Sandler Cuts 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $1.70

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $1.70 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWOU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $8.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Shares of TWOU opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in 2U by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in 2U by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,560,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 109,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in 2U by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 179,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

