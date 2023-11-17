Piper Sandler Cuts Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target to $6.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $4.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

