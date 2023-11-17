Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,206,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 23,078,115 shares.The stock last traded at $4.52 and had previously closed at $4.23.

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

