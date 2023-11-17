Pocket Network (POKT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $65.64 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $65.64 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0644 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 73.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,637,686,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

