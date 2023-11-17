Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Increases Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Popular has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Popular has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Popular to earn $8.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.88. Popular has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $73.99.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $693.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.21 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Popular’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $87,018.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,365.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $142,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $87,018.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,365.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,850 shares of company stock valued at $905,507. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 17.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

