Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given a C$142.00 Price Target at Evercore

Evercore set a C$142.00 target price on Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PD has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$124.70.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$78.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.21. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$56.42 and a 52-week high of C$116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.59). The company had revenue of C$446.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.83 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 15.4210526 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

