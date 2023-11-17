Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $493,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $233.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.52. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.